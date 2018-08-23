Review-Journal football rankings — Week 2

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|0-0
|1
|2. Liberty
|0-0
|2
|3. Arbor View
|1-0
|3
|4. Faith Lutheran
|0-0
|4
|5. Desert Pines
|0-0
|5
|6. Legacy
|1-0
|10
|t7. Green Valley
|1-0
|6
|t7. Foothill
|0-0
|7
|9. Canyon Springs
|0-0
|9
|10. Centennial
|1-0
|—
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Virgin Valley
|1-0
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|0-1
|2
|3. Sunrise Mountain
|0-0
|3
|4. Cheyenne
|1-0
|5
|5. Democracy Prep
|1-0
|—
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.