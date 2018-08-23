Football

Review-Journal football rankings — Week 2

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2018 - 10:17 am
 

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 0-0 1
2. Liberty 0-0 2
3. Arbor View 1-0 3
4. Faith Lutheran 0-0 4
5. Desert Pines 0-0 5
6. Legacy 1-0 10
t7. Green Valley 1-0 6
t7. Foothill 0-0 7
9. Canyon Springs 0-0 9
10. Centennial 1-0

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Virgin Valley 1-0 1
2. Moapa Valley 0-1 2
3. Sunrise Mountain 0-0 3
4. Cheyenne 1-0 5
5. Democracy Prep 1-0

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

