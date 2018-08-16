Review-Journal High School Challenge Picks — Week 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal staffers make their picks for Week 1 of the high school football season.

Green Valley celebrates their 14-7 victory against Canyon Springs in the playoff football game at Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Challenge Picks

Justin Emerson

Arbor View 42, Valley View (Calif.) 24

Sierra Vista 30, Centennial 14

Green Valley 45, Moapa Valley 18

Durango 22, Basic 14

Burroughs (Calif.) 24, Legacy 21

Sam Gordon

Arbor View 28, Valley View (Calif.) 21

Sierra Vista 27, Centennial 20

Green Valley 41, Moapa Valley 10

Basic 29, Durango 20

Burroughs (Calif.) 27, Legacy 26

Ben Gotz

Arbor View 33, Valley View (Calif.) 21

Sierra Vista 28, Centennial 10

Green Valley 35, Moapa Valley 14

Durango 27, Basic 24

Legacy 30, Burroughs (Calif.) 22

Damon Seiters

Arbor View 24, Valley View (Calif.) 21

Sierra Vista 27, Centennial 14

Green Valley 21, Moapa Valley 14

Durango 32, Basic 28

Burroughs (Calif.) 33, Legacy 18

