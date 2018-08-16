Review-Journal High School Challenge Picks — Week 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Challenge Picks
Justin Emerson
Arbor View 42, Valley View (Calif.) 24
Sierra Vista 30, Centennial 14
Green Valley 45, Moapa Valley 18
Durango 22, Basic 14
Burroughs (Calif.) 24, Legacy 21
Sam Gordon
Arbor View 28, Valley View (Calif.) 21
Sierra Vista 27, Centennial 20
Green Valley 41, Moapa Valley 10
Basic 29, Durango 20
Burroughs (Calif.) 27, Legacy 26
Ben Gotz
Arbor View 33, Valley View (Calif.) 21
Sierra Vista 28, Centennial 10
Green Valley 35, Moapa Valley 14
Durango 27, Basic 24
Legacy 30, Burroughs (Calif.) 22
Damon Seiters
Arbor View 24, Valley View (Calif.) 21
Sierra Vista 27, Centennial 14
Green Valley 21, Moapa Valley 14
Durango 32, Basic 28
Burroughs (Calif.) 33, Legacy 18
