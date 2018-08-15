Review-Journal prep football rankings — Week 1

Class 4A
|
School
|2017 record
|1. Bishop Gorman
|13-2
|2. Liberty
|11-2
|3. Arbor View
|10-1
|4. Faith Lutheran
|6-4
|5. Desert Pines
|10-2 (as 3A team)
|6. Green Valley
|10-2
|7. Foothill
|8-3
|8. Sierra Vista
|6-3
|9. Canyon Springs
|6-5
|10. Legacy
|7-4
Class 3A
|School
|2017 record
|1. Virgin Valley
|7-4
|2. Moapa Valley
|6-3
|3. Sunrise Mountain
|6-5
|4. Valley
|4-6 (as 4A team)
|5. Cheyenne
|2-6
