Review-Journal prep football rankings — Week 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2018 - 1:17 pm
 

Class 4A

School

 2017 record
1. Bishop Gorman 13-2
2. Liberty 11-2
3. Arbor View 10-1
4. Faith Lutheran 6-4
5. Desert Pines 10-2 (as 3A team)
6. Green Valley 10-2
7. Foothill 8-3
8. Sierra Vista 6-3
9. Canyon Springs 6-5
10. Legacy 7-4

Class 3A

School 2017 record
1. Virgin Valley 7-4
2. Moapa Valley 6-3
3. Sunrise Mountain 6-5
4. Valley 4-6 (as 4A team)
5. Cheyenne 2-6

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

