Football

Review-Journal Super Bowl preview section out Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2021 - 6:06 pm
 
The Review-Journal presents a 24-page special section previewing Super Bowl LV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside Friday’s Review-Journal:

Super Bowl preview section

The Review-Journal presents a 24-page special section previewing Super Bowl LV, which includes:

■ Super Bowl memories from Raiders players, journalists and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

■ Competing views on who will win and why.

■ The marquee matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

▶ Find it behind the Sports section in Section D.

