San Jose State ‘home team’ in MW title game at Sam Boyd

No fans will be allowed when San Jose State plays Boise State in Saturday’s Mountain West championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

San Jose State running back Tyler Nevens (23) runs past UNR defensive back EJ Muhammad (4) for a gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Las Vegas “home team” is hosting the Mountain West football championship Saturday — and it’s not UNLV.

San Jose State will play Boise State at 1:15 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium in what has been a Cinderella season for the Spartans. No fans will be allowed for the game, which will be televised on KVVU-TV.

That season got even better Sunday for the Spartans (6-0, 6-0 MW) when they were ranked 25th in The Associated Press poll. That is San Jose State’s first appearance in the AP poll since 2012. Boise State (5-1, 5-0) isn’t ranked.

The Spartans are the designated home team, and the game would have been played at San Jose State if not for Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 restrictions. San Jose State, like fellow Mountain West member New Mexico, has made Las Vegas its second home.

“We’re really excited about being in the championship game,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. “It’s something that’s never been done here before. Our team is incredibly excited. They’ve been through a lot, and it’s awesome to see them persevere and give themselves a chance to play for something that is so special and so monumental in the history of our program.

“Obviously, we wish we were hosting in CEFCU Stadium. But that being said, along with what everyone is dealing with regarding COVID, getting the chance to host it with the people in Las Vegas and UNLV helping us out through this process, we’re really fortunate and grateful to host the Mountain West championship game here in Las Vegas at Sam Boyd Stadium.”

The Spartans will face a Boise State team that is used to playing for the conference championship. This is the Broncos’ fifth MW title-game appearance. Boise State is 3-1 in those games, losing only to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime two years ago.

All four title of their previous games were played at Boise State.

“We’re excited to head to Las Vegas for the Mountain West championship game,” Boise State interim athletic director Bob Carney said. “Boise State has had a lot of success at Sam Boyd Stadium over the years, and we know the MW, in conjunction with San Jose State, will put on a first-class championship experience for our coaches and student-athletes.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.