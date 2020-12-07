52°F
San Jose State moves UNR game to Sam Boyd Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2020 - 5:37 pm
A view of the field at Sam Boyd Stadium as the New Mexico Lobos play a home football game again ...
A view of the field at Sam Boyd Stadium as the New Mexico Lobos play a home football game against the UNR Wolf Pack in the first half in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State has moved its Friday night game against Nevada-Reno to Sam Boyd Stadium, the Mountain West announced Sunday night.

The game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., was relocated because of coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County that will take affect this week.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. No fans are expected to be allowed inside the stadium.

Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of UNLV football, was thought to have hosted its last college football game last fall. However, the University of New Mexico has made the stadium home since leaving its state because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lobos have lost both games at Sam Boyd (27-20 to UNR on Nov. 14 and 17-16 to Wyoming on Dec. 5). Their next game in Las Vegas is the season finale at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against Fresno State.

Bill Bradley can be reached at 702-387-2909 or bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.

