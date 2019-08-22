104°F
Football

Son of former Cowboys QB Babe Laufenberg dies of cancer at 21

The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 - 3:17 pm
 

DALLAS — Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg and a tight end at UTEP, has died after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 21.

The elder Laufenberg posted on Twitter on Thursday, writing “we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior. Have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer.”

A former walk-on at Texas A&M, Luke Laufenberg played at Mesa Community College before getting diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma after his only season at the junior college in 2017. He was declared cancer-free in May 2018 before experiencing further complications this past spring. Luke Laufenberg never played for the Miners.

Babe Laufenberg started six games for San Diego in 1988 before going to the Cowboys. He was Troy Aikman’s backup in 1990, getting most of his playing time in the final two games when Aikman was injured. Babe Laufenberg went on to a successful TV and radio career in Dallas.

An emotional Cowboys coach Jason Garrett cut short his daily meeting with reporters not long after learning of Luke Laufenberg’s death. Fighting back tears, Garrett said, “Whatever was going on, he just had this way, this strength, unlike I’ve ever seen.”

Luke Laufenberg attended Jesuit High School in Dallas before spending his senior year at a small suburban private school.

