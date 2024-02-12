3 takeaways from Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium

Three takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the first Super Bowl played at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1.Working overtime

Patrick Mahomes did it again.

The Chiefs quarterback engineered a game-tying drive at the end of regulation and then led Kansas City down the field on its first possession of overtime to lift the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl title when he found Mecole Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown.

Kansas City is the first back-to-back champion since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots.

The 49ers went 66 yards in 13 plays to take a 22-19 lead on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes answered with a drive that included an 8-yard keeper to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-1 in Chiefs territory.

Mahomes finished with 333 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with 66 yards rushing.

He had already driven the Chiefs down the field to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation after San Francisco took the lead on a 53-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining. Kansas City’s drive was halted at the 11-yard line, and Harrison Butker hit a chip shot to force overtime.

It was just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

In 28 playoff games since the NFL enacted new postseason overtime rules, this was the first that required an extra session.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the past five years.

2. Just kicking it

The record for the longest field goal in a Super Bowl game was set in the first half when the 49ers Jake Moody connected from 55 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter.

His place in the history books didn’t last long.

Butker was good on a low line drive from 57 yards in the third quarter to break a record that was barely an hour old.

Both field goals were made toward the north goal posts, in the direction of the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Butker, one of the league’s best kickers, was making kicks with ease in that direction during pregame warmups.

Moody has been much maligned throughout his rookie season after the 49ers used a draft pick on him out of Michigan. The third-round selection had missed two field-goal tries in the postseason.

He had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter Sunday, but followed with a 53-yard field goal to take the lead after the two-minute warning. Butker then tied it for the Chiefs with three seconds remaining.

The previous record was 54 yards, made by Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie in Super Bowl 28.

3. Allegiant Stadium shines

Bigger isn’t always better, and the sparkling stadium just off the Strip proved that Sunday.

The configuration of the Super Bowl limited attendance to 61,629, the smallest crowd in Super Bowl history outside the COVID season when 24,835 were allowed to watch the Chiefs and Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

But what Sunday’s game lacked in pure numbers, it made up for in excitement and atmosphere. The stars were out, including Taylor Swift. The crowd was incredibly loud, especially the 49ers fans who came out in full force.

The nightclub in the end zone got its share of national spotlight, and Las Vegas was well represented all around in its first of what should be many Super Bowls.

Sure, there were minor issues. The game was briefly interrupted by two morons who ran onto the field in the third quarter.

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an apparent Achilles injury during the first quarter, though a beautiful and well-manicured playing surface didn’t appear to be to blame.

Game day at Allegiant Stadium was everything the city and NFL hoped for when Las Vegas was announced as the host city.

