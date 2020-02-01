3 things to watch in Super Bowl LIV

Jimmy Garoppolo, the Chiefs’ offensive line vs. the 49ers’ defensive front and Kansas City’s defense are three storylines worth watching in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

1. The 49ers eventually have to unleash Jimmy Garoppolo, right?

In two playoff games, the San Francisco quarterback has completed 17 of 27 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. Yes, you read that right. The 49ers haven’t needed Garoppolo to put up bigger numbers because of a relentless run game that has pounded both opponents and a dominant defense that is playing as well as it has all season. That game plan has pushed the 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl championship, and until someone figures it out, there is no reason to change it.

The Chiefs are a different animal, though, and you get the sense San Francisco will need Garoppolo to step outside the comfort zone they’ve created for him and make plays. The question is, can he outduel Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes if it comes to that? If he is, the 49ers will bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area.

2. Can the Chiefs’ offensive line neutralize the 49ers’ defensive front?

The 49ers have one of the NFL’s top defensive fronts, led by Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. They have combined for 33 of the 49ers’ 48 sacks, and their ability to get pressure on the quarterback without needing a fifth rusher means San Francisco can drop seven defenders in pass coverage.

The challenge for the Chiefs’ offensive line is to keep the 49ers’ pass rushers out of the face of Mahomes, whose numbers drop considerably when operating under pressure. He has completed 49 of 107 passes for 696 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 79.0 in those situations. If the 49ers can get consistent heat on him, they have a great shot to win. But if the Chiefs’ offensive line is up to the challenge, it’s going to be a long day for the 49ers.

3. Is the Chiefs’ defense for real?

In the final six games of the regular season, the Chiefs allowed an average of 11.5 points per game and looked as if they were on the verge of becoming a dominant unit. But in two playoff games, they’ve allowed 55 points. They fell behind 24-0 against the Houston Texans and 17-7 against the Tennessee Titans, and only the brilliance of Mahomes, his array of weapons and the home atmosphere of Arrowhead Stadium saved them. The defense has to be effective from the outset for Kansas City to have a chance.

