49ers crush Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV opinion poll

Kansas City is a 1-point favorite over San Francisco, and the total is 54½. A survey of opinions from other media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs drills with coach Mike Kafka during practice on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and the total is 54½.

A survey of opinions from other media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

SUPER BOWL LIV Whether you’re watching, betting or partying, here’s everything you need to know.

Johnny Avello, DraftKings sportsbook director: 49ers, 27-24

The Chiefs were lethargic at the start of both playoff games against the substandard AFC South, and another similar beginning would compromise their chances here. Both teams are worthy of the win, but one seems to be a more complete unit.

Brian Blessing, Sportsbookradio.com: 49ers, 26-24

A great chess match. The better running game and better defense belong to the Niners, but Kansas City has the edge at the most important position on the field. Patrick Mahomes will have his electric moments, but consistency on both sides of the ball wins me over.

Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill sportsbook director: 49ers, 27-24

The San Francisco running game will be the difference as Raheem Mostert wins MVP.

Joe D’Amico Aasiwins.com: 49ers, 31-30

There’s an argument for both sides. But, to win on this stage, you must be able to run the ball with authority, control the clock and be able to put pressure on the opposing quarterback, all things that San Francisco does well.

Tony DiTommaso, CG Technology sportsbook director: 49ers, 31-27

Solid defense and a running game should get the Niners a Super Bowl victory.

Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sportsbook director: 49ers, 29-23

The 49ers have a great defense and the NFL’s top running game, the two top ingredients to give the Chiefs’ offense a difficult time and keep the ball out of Mahomes’ hands. The 49ers hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1995.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: 49ers, 27-24

Recent Super Bowls have been won by the teams with the better overall defense, especially when those teams were underdogs. The 49ers fit this situation by a mile.

Bernie Fratto, Fox Sports Radio: 49ers, 28-24

While both offenses rank in the top five in three key categories, only the 49ers’ defense ranks in the top five in three key categories, while the Chiefs are 10th, 26th and 10th. Shanahan & Co. had Belichick & Co. down 28-3, and he’ll never forget what happened next. Lightning won’t strike twice. Here’s an original for you: Defense wins championships.

Hank Goldberg, VegasInsider.com: 49ers, 30-24

The Niners’ defense is going to show Mahomes looks he hasn’t seen before, frustrate him and stop him from running.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: 49ers, 27-23

Despite a reluctance to fade Mahomes, the combination of San Francisco’s defense — especially against the pass — combined with the ability to run the ball suggests that the 49ers will be able to control clock. QB Jimmy Garoppolo learned how to handle the Super Bowl experience backing up Tom Brady in two New England wins.

Scott Kellen, @SixthSenseNFL: 49ers, 30-27

Both teams have some hidden value because of injuries during the season. But San Francisco’s defense is elite when healthy, and it showed in the playoffs. Defense beats offense again.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN’s “Daily Wager” host: 49ers, 30-24

This is a total coin flip, and I have no strong opinion. Mahomes is obviously special, but San Francisco has answered almost every challenge. Garoppolo will do enough.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sportsbook vice president: 49ers, 28-24

I’m looking at the best defense here. San Francisco should be able to run the ball enough to keep that solid defense fresh to hold down Mahomes. Kansas City’s comeback comes up short.

Bruce Marshall, Goldsheet.com: 49ers, 34-27

Old-school football edges in running game and defense still mean something in the modern, high-tech gridiron age and suggest an edge for the Niners.

Jason McCormick, Red Rock sportsbook director: Chiefs, 34-31 (OT)

The 49ers’ combination of defense and rushing offense has the right makeup to control the game and the clock, but the magic of Mahomes is too much.

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sportsbook director: Chiefs, 33-31

A close game throughout, with the lead changing hands multiple times. The Chiefs get the ball last and pull off a last-second field goal. Mahomes wins the MVP.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: 49ers, 26-23

I hate betting against Mahomes, but San Francisco’s defense is good enough to contain the Kansas City offense. The 49ers were also the second-highest scoring team in the league, so they’ll have enough to outscore the Chiefs.

John Murray, Westgate sportsbook director: 49ers, 27-24

Give the slight edge to the 49ers based on their coaching staff and the offensive and defensive lines. But Mahomes lurks. Nothing would surprise me.

Brent Musburger, VSiN host: 49ers, 24-21

The 49ers led the NFL with 57 sacks. The only cliche I bet on is “defense wins championships.”

Wes Reynolds, VSiN: 49ers, 27-23

The 49ers’ speed on defense, especially up front, will be too much for the high-powered Chiefs’ offense to overcome.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: 49ers, 37-27

The 49ers proved in their two playoff games that they are the best and most complete team in the NFL, and they didn’t even have to throw the ball.

Vic Salerno, USBookmaking president: 49ers, 24-21

Great defense beats great offense.

Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook VP of risk: 49ers, 24-17

Better defense and better rush game.

Bill Sattler, Caesars Entertainment sportsbook director: Chiefs, 28-27

Classic back and forth, with the edge to Mahomes as the better playmaker. With my luck, it lands on the numbers.

Dave Sharapan, CG Technology sportsbook oddsmaker: 49ers, 27-24

Defense prevails, and a slow start finally catches up with the Chiefs.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sportsbook VP of risk: 49ers, 27-24

Siding with the running game and better defense of the 49ers. The key will be keeping Mahomes off the field.

Alex Smith, AxSmithSports.com: 49ers, 38-27

The mantra “defense wins championships” again will prove true, as San Francisco gets more stops than Kansas City.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Chiefs, 31-24

Mahomes leads Kansas City to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years, as the Chiefs’ defense does just enough to keep the 49ers’ vaunted running game in check.

Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sportsbook director: 49ers, 28-24

The 49ers will be able to run the ball and keep the Chiefs’ offense off the field enough to pull out a win.

Dave Tuley, VSiN, Chiefs, 31-28

I lean to the Chiefs and the over, but let’s call my best bet a 6-point teaser on the Chiefs +4½/over 48½. I usually don’t like teasing through zero, but it makes sense in this matchup in case the 49ers pull out a 3- or 4-point win.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Chiefs, 34-27

I met a great lady through a Review-Journal article from several years back about ovarian cancer. Her name was Ginger Fisher, and she was a lifelong Chiefs fan. She sent me a Chiefs scarf before dying on my birthday. This one’s for you, Ginger.

Jeff Whitelaw, professional sports bettor: 49ers, 27-20

The 49ers will control the ball, shorten the game and win a close one.

Matt Youmans, VSiN host: 49ers, 27-24

Everybody loves Mahomes, and I hate to bet against him. This is about old-school football handicapping. The 49ers have the stronger defense and running attack, the two most important elements to beating a Mahomes-led team.

Cris Zeniuk professional sports bettor: 49ers, 27-24

Metrics have this line at the exact number. One can’t ignore that Kansas City has been amazing since Week 11, but defense wins big games.

Straight-up picks: 49ers 28, Chiefs 6

Against the spread picks: 49ers 28, Chiefs 5 (1 push)

Total: Under 22, Over 12