Super Bowl

49ers lose defensive starter to injury in Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 6:24 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas ...
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the first half of Super Bowl 58 with an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw went to the ground on the Allegiant Stadium grass as he was taking the field to start a possession on defense.

He was briefly listed as questionable before the team ruled him out for the game.

Greenlaw was the San Francisco’s second-leading tackler this season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured in the third quarter and listed as questionable to return due to a hamstring injury. He was back on the field for the 49ers’ next offensive drive.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

