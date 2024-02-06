49ers meet with media ahead of Super Bowl 58

The 49ers are holding media availability from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media on Feb. 6, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, left, greets Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, right, after the 49ers' win in an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The 49ers held media availability from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Chase Young were among those scheduled to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.