49ers meet with media ahead of Super Bowl 58
The 49ers are holding media availability from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.
The 49ers held media availability from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Chase Young were among those scheduled to speak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.