Super Bowl

49ers meet with media ahead of Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media on Feb. 6, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, left, greets Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, right, after th ...
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, left, greets Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, right, after the 49ers' win in an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The 49ers held media availability from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Chase Young were among those scheduled to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bo ...
Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about dad’s arrest ahead of Super Bowl
By Mark Anderson AP Sports Writer

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday night his father was “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, but otherwise was tight-lipped about the situation.

