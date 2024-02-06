49ers quarterback no longer irrelevant after reaching Super Bowl

Brock Purdy established himself as the franchise quarterback that’s been missing in San Francisco and erased a massive draft whiff by the 49ers front office.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, left, greets Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, right, after the 49ers' win in an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media on Feb. 6, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kyle Shanahan was the first member of the 49ers to speak to the media Tuesday at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas, and the coach didn’t even have the room’s full attention.

About a post pattern away from where Shanahan answered questions, dozens of cameras surrounded the podium quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled to speak at more than 15 minutes later.

Mr. Irrelevant is now very relevant to the 49ers.

Purdy, after an MVP-caliber season, has established himself as the franchise quarterback that’s been missing in San Francisco since Colin Kaepernick departed. He also erased a massive draft whiff by the team’s front office.

He will try to guide the 49ers to their first title since 1995 when they face Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“For me as quarterback coming into the league, it’s been a blessing having such a great supporting cast around me,” Purdy said. “Obviously, the keys weren’t just given to me or anything. It had to be earned. I’ve come in day one just trying to learn Kyle’s system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. Over time, I’ve been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity.”

The 49ers thought they drafted their quarterback of the future in 2021 when they traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick.

But Lance battled injuries and inconsistency and never grabbed hold of the job. With the final pick in the 2022 draft — the spot known as Mr. Irrelevant — the 49ers snagged Purdy following a solid if unspectacular college career at Iowa State.

Shanahan told 49ers CEO Jed York that Purdy was the team’s best quarterback a week into training camp, but Lance was named the starter. Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury against the Seahawks in Week 2 and gave way to Jimmy Garoppolo. When Garoppolo went down in Week 13, Purdy took over. Purdy hasn’t relinquished the role since.

He won every game he finished as a rookie. San Francisco’s season ended in the NFC title game against Philadelphia when Purdy suffered a torn ligament in his throwing elbow.

“The first game he came in, it was like nothing’s changed, and that’s the craziest part about the whole thing,” center Jake Brendel said. “He really demanded people’s attention in the huddle, wasn’t nervous — or at least didn’t look like he was nervous — and really just grabbed onto the opportunity by the horns and took advantage of it.”

Lance was traded to the Cowboys in August with Purdy entrenched as the starter. Purdy then quieted many of his critics his sophomore campaign by throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was a frontrunner for the MVP award much of the season, though Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likely pulled ahead at the end.

Purdy then engineered consecutive comeback wins in the postseason to further cement himself in 49ers lore. He rallied the 49ers from a 24-7 halftime deficit against the Lions in the NFC title game after directing a winning drive against the Packers the week before. Those two wins improved his playoff record to 4-1.

”I think as he gets better, the whole group gets better,” Shanahan said.

Purdy was asked this week if he believes it’s time to retire the nickname given to him as the last player selected in his draft class. The 24-year-old instead seemed to wear it like a badge of honor.

“I’m OK with Mr. Irrelevant,” Purdy said. “It’s all good.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.