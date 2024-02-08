53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

49ers speak to media ahead of Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 4:33 pm
Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on ...
Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 49ers are scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday from their team hotel at Lake Las Vegas.

Those expected to be made available include coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and several members of the defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
4
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
5
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
49ers unhappy with Super Bowl practice field at UNLV, Goodell says
49ers unhappy with Super Bowl practice field at UNLV, Goodell says
49ers quarterback no longer irrelevant after reaching Super Bowl
49ers quarterback no longer irrelevant after reaching Super Bowl
Need a Super Bowl ticket? Check out these prices
Need a Super Bowl ticket? Check out these prices
Are Chiefs really using Raiders’ locker room for Super Bowl?
Are Chiefs really using Raiders’ locker room for Super Bowl?
‘Nobody wants to hear Carrot Top’s take on politics’ — VIDEO
‘Nobody wants to hear Carrot Top’s take on politics’ — VIDEO
Sustained success difficult in NFL, but Chiefs make it look easy
Sustained success difficult in NFL, but Chiefs make it look easy