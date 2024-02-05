49ers unhappy with Super Bowl practice field at UNLV, Goodell says

The 49ers aren’t happy with the temporary practice field at UNLV ahead of the Super Bowl, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Monday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy, left, and Sam Darnold, right, practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The team sent a group to Las Vegas last week to see the facilities and told the NFL that the natural grass field installed by the league over the artificial turf at Fertitta Football Complex was too soft to practice on.

San Francisco is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“That work is being done every single day. We’ve had 23 experts out there. We’ve had the union out there. All of them think it’s a very playable surface,” Goodell said. “It’s softer than what they’ve practiced on, but that happens. It’s well within all of our testing standards. It is something that we think all our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said unanimously it is a playable field.”

The 49ers arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday night and were scheduled to conduct a walkthrough Monday afternoon at UNLV.

After getting a closer look at the field, the 49ers can choose to practice on the current surface at UNLV or bring in new sod, according to CBS Sports. A third option is the team could request a move away from UNLV, possibly to the Raiders’ facility where the Chiefs are scheduled to hold their practices all week.

