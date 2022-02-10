5 reasons Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs

Here are five reasons the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ star-studded lineup presents too many challenges for the Bengals.

So many Rams can stand up and make a play when needed, too many for the underdog Bengals.

Even with quarterback Joe Burrow working his magic, the Bengals have their hands full. And on a big stage like this, it’s hard to imagine they will slow down all the various weapons the Rams feature.

Here are five reasons why the Rams will prevail.

1. McVay redux

This is Sean McVay’s second trip to the Super Bowl in his five years as the Rams’ head coach. The first one didn’t go so well. His vaunted offense was completely shut down by the New England Patriots.

The 13-3 loss in Super Bowl LIII has eaten away at McVay. But more than that, it’s motivated him to continue to learn and evolve.

In some ways, he is the same old McVay, fueled by limitless energy and a curiosity and passion for football second to none.

But he has also matured. It would be a shock if that loss doesn’t become the impetus for a streamlined operation that knows exactly what it wants to do and how to do it.

McVay learned a valuable lesson against the Patriots. As a result, expect a much more relaxed, efficient Rams team against the Bengals.

2. Donald factor

Aaron Donald is arguably the best player in the NFL, regardless of position. He can single-handedly wreck an opponent’s game plan.

And here is the thing: On a team brimming with stars intent on hosting a Lombardi Trophy to cement their NFL legacies, no one is more motivated than Donald to seal the deal. Play in and play out, Donald has the ability to change games.

He is a master at beating double teams, destroys opponents who dare to block him one-on-one, and is unselfish enough to eat up two- and three-player blocking schemes to create opportunities for his teammates to make plays.

Meanwhile, when the Rams absolutely need a play to be made, Donald delivers.

3. Stafford’s moment

For 12 years Matthew Stafford languished in Detroit, a great quarterback stuck in an awful situation. It got so bad that the Lions’ ineptness was misinterpreted by many as deficiencies in Stafford’s game.

Then he got his get-out-of-jail card when the Lions traded him to the Rams last offseason. He went from a quarterback who either couldn’t get his team to the playoffs — or couldn’t win a playoff game when he did get there — to one that led his new team to the Super Bowl.

It seems unfathomable that Stafford isn’t going to close the deal, especially given all the talent around him.

4. Kupp’s impact

When the Rams faced the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, Cooper Kupp was unable to play, having suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier that season.

Given how he was on his way to exceeding 80 receptions and 1,000 yards that season, his loss was massive. Not only is Kupp completely healthy this time around, he is also an even better player heading into Super Bowl LVI.

Kupp is the Rams’ engine offensively. His ability to impact the passing game at all levels of the defense not only guarantees he is going to rack up big numbers, but it also opens the field for the Rams’ other offensive weapons.

Expect Kupp to have a big day.

5. Too many stars

The Rams have always been accused of “going all in” and sacrificing their future by focusing too much on the present. It’s been a theme going all the way back to 2018.

Yet they are still going strong and, the reality is, still finding ways to add great players.

They traded for superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2019. They added Stafford last offseason. They signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after the Browns released him earlier this season. Linebacker Von Miller came over via a midseason trade with the Broncos.

And they already had Donald, Kupp, tackle Andrew Whitworth, tight end Tyler Higbee and so many other talented players.

