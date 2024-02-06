5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas

The Super Bowl is coming to Vegas, and the internet is keeping busy with debates on Taylor Swift, Chiefs fans and private jets ahead of the historic event.

Fans stand and cheer by request of the Blue Man Group during the Super Bowl Opening Night celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As Las Vegas gears up to host its first Super Bowl, social media is sharing their thoughts on the city ushering in a new era by hosting the NFL’s biggest game, and all the Vegas weirdness that has come with it.

Posters marvel at influx of private jets

When the Super Bowl is in Las Vegas, people arrive in style.

Landing slots for private jets flying into Sin City for the Super Bowl are filling up fast at Harry Reid International Aiprort, Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport before Sunday, and commentators took to social media to discuss the extravegance.

In other Vegas news, Las Vegas is sold out of private-jet parking for Super Bowl weekend. pic.twitter.com/aqEagd4oDo — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) February 4, 2024

The NFL still hasn’t said if Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, will arrive with her private jet to Vegas for the game, but the league is ready for her at Allegiant Stadium, if she chooses to make an appearance.

Swifties debate possibility of singer’s Vegas appearance

Speaking of Swift, fans of the pop star have taken to social media to debate of the songstress, who will be performing in Tokyo for her “Eras Tour” mere days before Super Bowl, will make it to Vegas for the game.

🚨| Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games in support of him! “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends” pic.twitter.com/ErIbbpPuh4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 31, 2024

The Embassy of Japan even confirmed that Swift could make it to Vegas on time for the game if she left after her show at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday (which, thanks to time zones, would be Saturday in the United States.)

This has left many Swifties to joke that the singer would have to rush through her set list in order to make it to the game.

Social media fact or fiction: Was a Chiefs flag REALLY buried under Allegiant Stadium?

In 2017, a photo of an Allegiant Stadium construction worker holding a Chiefs flag went viral. The fan photo posted the photo, Chris Scherzer, claimed the flag was “buried in dirt, encased in concrete, with a stadium build on top of it,” on Facebook.

Seven years later, fans of the Raiders and Chiefs were still debating online if Scherzer was just making it all up.

Sports columnist Ed Graney tracked down the man from the photo to set the record straight, and stop the internet from arguing about something, for once.

Videos of Strip, Allegiant Stadium advertising go viral

The NFL bringing the Super Bowl to the “Entertainment Capital of the World” also means sky-rocketing advertising costs. According to CBS News, brands wanting to air a commercial during this year’s Super Bowl will need to commit up to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime.

In the city itself, where local economists estimate that 330,000 fans are expected to celebrate the game, companies started taking over various landmarks long before the Super Bowl teams even touched down in Las Vegas.

In early January, Frito Lay took over a portion of the Luxor for an advertisement for Doritos, while further down the Strip, Paramount started constructing a mountain where the world-famous volcano sat in front of the Mirage.

Rumors swirl of coyote biting NFL player online

Though the rumor is still unconfirmed, gossip spread online that an unidentified NFL player staying at Lake Las Vegas was bitten by a coyote on Monday.

The Henderson Police Department released a statement Monday evening saying it had no record or report of “any incident involving a coyote nor a professional athlete.”

The NFL nor any individual players have yet to confirm or deny the rumor publicly as of Monday.