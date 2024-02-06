48°F
Super Bowl

Are Chiefs really using Raiders’ locker room for Super Bowl?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 7:40 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2024 - 7:54 pm
A photo of the Raiders Locker Room at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Confusion swirled online Monday after a Raiders player questioned if the team's locker room was covered in Kansas City Chiefs signage. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yes, the Chiefs will be using the Raiders’ locker room at Allegiant Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

A great deal of confusion was circulating online after a Raiders player disputed the authenticity of social media photos that appeared to show Chiefs signage covering the Raiders’ logos outside the locker room on the event level of Allegiant Stadium.

The teams have been division rivals since the 1960s.

“That’s not our locker room,” offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor posted on X. “The entrance to ours looks a lot different. I think that’s the UNLV locker room. The pathway to our locker room has pics of Raider legends on the walls and is all black. Plus, I doubt Mark (Davis) would want the trash Chiefs stepping all over the shield in the middle of the locker room. That’s a no no.”

Eluemunor is referring to the player entrance to the locker room, which remained unchanged. There is a separate entrance, however, which is where the Chiefs’ signage is located.

The Review-Journal was able to access the interior of the locker room Monday and can confirm there are several Chiefs logos and signs covering much of the Raiders insignia.

A rug had been laid over the logo on the middle of the floor to cover it.

The Chiefs will have access to the locker room as the designated home team for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. They are also utilizing the Raiders’ practice facility and fields this week.

