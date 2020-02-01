Biggest Super Bowl LIV bets at Las Vegas sportsbooks
Several bookmakers expect Sunday’s Chiefs-49ers game to surpass the state record handle of $158.6 million generated by the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Americans will wager approximately $6.8 billion on Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, according to the American Gaming Association.
Nevada sportsbooks took $145.9 million in wagers on last year’s Rams-Patriots Super Bowl LIII, and several bookmakers expect Sunday’s game to surpass the state record handle of $158.6 million generated by the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Here are the largest wagers placed on Sunday’s game at Las Vegas sportsbooks:
1. $1 million on 49ers money line (+120). Bet was placed at The Mirage on Wednesday by Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.
2. $550,000 on Chiefs (-1). Bet was placed at the Bellagio on Tuesday.
3. $450,000 on alternate total of 42½. Bet, which pays $100,000 at -450, was placed at the MGM Grand on Thursday.
4. $350,000 on 49ers money line (+105). Bet was placed at The Mirage on Saturday.
5. $300,000 on 49ers money line (+105). Bet was placed at Aria on Friday.
6. $275,000 on 49ers money line (+105). Bet was placed at Aria on Friday.
7. $220,000 on 49ers (+1½). Bet was placed at Aria on Friday.
8. $220,000 on Chiefs money line (-125). Bet was placed at Aria on Friday.
Here are the largest bets placed outside of Las Vegas:
1. $684,000 on 49ers (+2, bought half point). Bet was placed at DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey on Jan. 21.
2. $435,000 on Chiefs (-1½, -105). Bet was placed at MGM’s Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Friday.
3. $267,600 on Damien Williams under 53½ rushing yards (-118). Bet was placed at FanDuel sportsbook in New Jersey on Jan. 23.
