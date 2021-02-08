Buccaneers increase lead over Chiefs after first half in Super Bowl

Brady continues to excel, completing 9 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two scores — one to Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (12) runs onto the field with his teammates before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cam Gill (49) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Super Bowl quarter by quarter

SECOND

Score: Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6

Recap: The Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs on Kansas City’s 1-yard line, but they forced a punt and scored a touchdown on the next possession to increase their lead. They also held the Chiefs to a field goal, and drove the 70 yards in the final minute for another touchdown.

Key play: The Chiefs appeared to hold the Buccaneers to a 40-yard field goal, but cornerback Antonio Hamilton lined up offsides to give Tampa Bay an automatic first down. Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on the next play.

Key stat: Travis Kelce had four catches for 41 yards, all of which came on the Chiefs’ scoring drive.

Key player: Brady continues to excel, completing 9 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two scores — one to Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown.

FIRST

Score: Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Recap: The Chiefs drove for a field goal on their second drive, but the Buccaneers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

Key play: Brady completed a 16-yard pass to Antonio Brown to push Tampa Bay into Kansas City’s territory.

Key stat: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed completed 2 of 8 passes for 9 yards. He missed on six consecutive throws after completing his first pass of the game.

Key player: Leonard Fournette carried five times for 29 yards to help spur Tampa Bay’s scoring drive.

— Sam Gordon