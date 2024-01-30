Check out the Las Vegas Super Bowl jerseys for the Chiefs, 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers unveiled their looks Tuesday for Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) aims a pass to Tyreek Hill (10) as San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers showed off their Super Bowl looks on social media Tuesday.

The Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys for the Feb. 11 game at Allegiant Stadium. They wore that color in two recent Super Bowls, including their 31-20 victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City was also in red for its 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year in Super Bowl 55.

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

The Chiefs were in white for their 38-35 triumph against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 last season.

San Francisco will be the ones in white this time, just as they were in Super Bowl 54. The 49ers were in red their last appearance before that. The Ravens were the ones wearing white during their 34-31 victory in Super Bowl 47 on Feb. 3, 2013.

Both teams will have custom Super Bowl 58 patches sewn into their jerseys. The Chiefs will have theirs on their right shoulders, while the 49ers will wear theirs on their left.

