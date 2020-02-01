Chiefs-49ers position breakdown for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will match their high-octane offense against the ferocious defense of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk with head coach Andy Reid during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to a coach during practice on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) stretches during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) talk during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during practice on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) greets wide receivers Chris Thompson (89) and Deebo Samuel (19) as they warm up during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) and San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, right, stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa, foreground, warms up during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The AFC-champion Chiefs (14-4) will put their high-octane offense to the test against the ferocious defense of the NFC-champion 49ers (15-3) when they meet in the Super Bowl at 3:4o p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Here is a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

Jimmy Garoppolo has attempted just 27 total passes in San Francisco’s two playoff games. It’s probably not fair to tag him with the dreaded “game manager” tag, though. He’s in a truly special system that puts him in great positions and makes the best use of his skill set. He’s not going to carry a team, but the offense does put him in position to make throws he’s capable of making. Patrick Mahomes is just special.

Advantage: Chiefs

SUPER BOWL LIV Whether you’re watching, betting or partying, here’s everything you need to know.

Running back

Tevin Coleman (shoulder) is expected to play, so San Francisco will be at full strength in the backfield. That’s a dangerous proposition for the Chiefs’ defense. All three of the 49ers’ regular ball carriers are capable of having big games, and each brings a different component to perhaps the NFL’s best run scheme. Damien Williams has emerged again as the feature back for the Chiefs and gives them a dynamic pass catcher who can work the clock when protecting a lead. He has four touchdowns in two playoff games.

Advantage: 49ers

Receiver

Both teams have elite tight ends who are so involved in the passing game that it obscures how well they block. The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle are a wash. The 49ers have a solid, consistent group led by Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. The Chiefs are more dynamic with the game-breaking ability of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

Advantage: Chiefs

Offensive line

Mitchell Schwartz is an elite right tackle for Kansas City, among the NFL’s best. The rest of the line is adequate, particularly in pass protection. That’s essential for a team that slings the ball around as the Chiefs do. While San Francisco’s run designs are brilliant, the offensive line deserves far more credit. The unit struggles at times in pass protection but is elite in the run game, and the 49ers’ motion and play-action help cover any deficiencies.

Advantage: 49ers

Defensive line

Nick Bosa is phenomenal and Dee Ford is a playmaker, giving the 49ers one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive lines. But the secret to their success is on the inside. Tackles Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner are among the league’s best interior players, which allows Bosa and Ford the freedom to wreak havoc. The Chiefs are similarly strong in the middle, but Frank Clark and Terrell Suggs have been inconsistent. Kansas City’s front has been particularly vulnerable against the run, which is not good news against San Francisco.

Advantage: 49ers

Linebacker

This has been an area of concern for the Chiefs. Reggie Ragland probably has been their best player, but he has struggled to find a consistent role in this scheme. He might see more snaps than usual with the Chiefs expected to play less nickel than normal against the 49ers. The group improved as the season progressed, a likely factor in the better defensive performances late in the season. Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens will be under plenty of scrutiny should the Chiefs get torched. The return of Kwon Alexander has been huge for a San Francisco team that lagged some in his absence. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are solid.

Advantage: 49ers

Secondary

Tyrann Mathieu drives the Kansas City defense and gives the Chiefs the edge at strong safety. He will take on a lot of the responsibility in trying to slow Kittle. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been a liability for Kansas City. The 49ers are better throughout the rest of the defensive backfield. Richard Sherman returned to form as one of the league’s best cornerbacks, and Jimmie Ward is an elite safety.

Advantage: 49ers

Special teams

Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s longtime special teams coach, Dave Toub, is also Kansas City’s assistant head coach. He might get a chance to run his own team before long. The Chiefs again have one of the NFL’s top five special teams units, finishing second in the rankings, according to Football Outsiders. San Francisco is respectable at No. 12, but this could be an underrated factor in the outcome.

Advantage: Chiefs

Intangibles

Whoever said defense wins championships never watched Mahomes play. The 49ers have a dominant defense and running game, a proven formula for winning games. But it might not be enough, especially considering Reid’s 23-5 record after a bye week in the regular season and postseason.

Advantage: Chiefs

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.