Chiefs, 49ers tied 10-10 at Super Bowl LIV halftime

A quarter-by-quarter recap as the Chiefs and 49ers compete in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) talks to his teammates on the field, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann (56) attempts to tackle, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right os Kansas City Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (29). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker (7) scores the extra point as Dustin Colquitt (2) holds, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a play the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) talks to his team on the field, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SECOND QUARTER

SCORE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE QUARTER: 7-3, Chiefs

RECAP: The Chiefs extended their lead to 10-3 on kicker Harrison Butker’s 31-yard field goal, scoring three points of a 49ers turnover.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the second play of the period. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones applied pressure to the San Francisco backfield, but fellow defensive lineman Mike Pennel came up with the quarterback hit that forced Garoppolo’s bad throw.

But then the 49ers got their run game going, moving down the field efficiently with a seven-play, 80-yard drive ending with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

With the score tied at 10, the Chiefs had a chance to retake the lead, but a big loss on second-and-8 from the San Francisco 46 gave the Chiefs third-and-14. Kansas City had to punt.

With 59 seconds left in the half and three timeouts, San Francisco had a chance to take the lead as well, but ended up taking a knee to go into halftime with the score tied at 10.

KEY PLAY: It looked like Garoppolo had a long completion to tight end George Kittle for 42 yards with just 15 seconds left in the half. But Kittle pushed off of Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to create space, leading to an offensive pass interference call — wiping off the completion.

KEY PLAYER: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. On the 49ers scoring drive, he had a push-pass reception for 16 yards. Then he caught another pass for an 11-yard gain and a second first down to move the chains.

SCORE AT THE END OF THE QUARTER: 10-10

FIRST QUARTER

RECAP: After the Chiefs started the game with a three-and-out, the 49ers used a long drive to get down the field and score a field goal.

But the Chiefs responded with a sustained drive to take a lead before the end of the quarter.

On second-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 44-yard line, Kansas City was flagged for an illegal man downfield. San Francisco elected to decline the penalty to bring up third down, but the Chiefs were able to get a first down with a five-yard run by running back Damien Williams to extend their drive.

The Chiefs had the ball with third-and-11 from San Francisco’s 15-yard line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes elected to scramble and got first-down yardage, but safety Jimmie Ward came up and delivered a hard hit on Mahomes — jarring the ball loose and out of bounds to bring up fourth-and-1.

Kansas City got the first down and then a touchdown with a 1-yard run on an option play by Mahomes, with the star quarterback electing to keep the ball and lower his shoulder to get into the end zone.

KEY PLAY: Chiefs coach Andy Reid came up with a creative play on fourth-and-1 from the 49ers 5-yard line, with the backfield shifting to allow a direct snap to running back Damien Williams. The six-year veteran easily got up the middle for a four-yard gain to extend the drive, nearly getting in the end zone.

KEY PLAYER: QB Patrick Mahomes. He connected on five of his nine passes for 40 yards, but also had two key run plays for 11 yards and a touchdown.

SCORE AT THE END OF THE QUARTER: 7-3, Chiefs

