Chiefs’ assistant Britt Reid admits drinking before crash

The son of head coach Andy Reid told police he had “two or three” drinks before a multi-vehicle crash that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker coach, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, admitted to police he was drinking before a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.

Reid, 35, will not coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

According to the police report first acquired by KSHB in Kansas City, Reid struck a vehicle that had pulled over on a freeway ramp after running out of gas and another that had come to assist the vehicle.

Officers could smell a “moderate” amount of alcohol on Reid’s breath and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Reid admitted to consuming “two or three” drinks and was taken to the hospital for stomach pain. He also said he took Adderall by prescription.

A 4-year-old child was also injured, though those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash occurred near the Chiefs’ practice facility shortly after 9 p.m.

