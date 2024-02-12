41°F
Super Bowl

Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl 58 win at Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 9:29 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory ov ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory ov ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory ov ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Franc ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers i ...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. celebrates after winning Super Bowl 58 in ...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. celebrates after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his family afterwinning Sup ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his family afterwinning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winni ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San ...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtim ...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taylor Swift and others celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in o ...
Taylor Swift and others celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in over time during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Taylor Swift as he celebrates their victo ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Taylor Swift as he celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The trophy presentation is seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers i ...
The trophy presentation is seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders celebrate after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the S ...
Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders celebrate after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sun ...
Fans celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers i ...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates their debate of the San Francisco 49e ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates their debate of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift all took part int eh celebration after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22, to claim their second straight Super Bowl win.

Check out the photos of the celebration scene.

