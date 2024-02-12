Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl 58 win at Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Check out the celebration scene here.
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift all took part int eh celebration after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22, to claim their second straight Super Bowl win.
Check out the photos of the celebration scene.