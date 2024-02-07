Chiefs coach brushes off talk of retirement ahead of Super Bowl

There have been whispers about whether Chiefs coach Andy Reid will retire after the Super Bowl, but he said Tuesday he’s not thinking about that.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

There have been whispers about an Andy Reid retirement for weeks. There was even a recent report that indicated Bill Belichick could be a possible replacement.

Not so fast, Reid said Tuesday. The Chiefs coach is preparing for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and hanging it up doesn’t appear to be on his mind right now.

“Am I retiring? Listen, my mom and dad told me this when they were working. They said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’” Reid said. “And I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go.”

Reid said he and his parents would talk about these things years ago. Those words have stayed with him after two Super Bowl championships and 258 wins, the fourth-most all-time.

“That’s what they would tell me when I was young,” Reid said. “I was an inquisitive kid, and so that’s the way I look. Somewhere, you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day.”

Toney explains Instagram post

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney said a video snafu changed the intent of a recent Instagram video he posted.

In it, he appeared to be lashing out at the Chiefs for keeping him out of the AFC title game with a fake injury. Toney said it was a misunderstanding thanks to the footage getting “chopped up.”

“In the process, I got interrupted, so it got a mixed message behind it, I guess you can say,” Toney said. “Then a lot of footage got chopped up in the release. So it made it look like I was attacking the one I love the most. I’d never attack the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs. Who I was referring to was the Giants fans in my comments, in my comment box. Not even on my live recording, so you wouldn’t even know they were there.”

Lousy lookalike

The internet had a lot of fun recently with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his supposed doppelganger, 16-year-old tennis star Anna Frey from Farmington, Utah.

Numerous videos and memes have surfaced in recent months. Purdy’s younger brother Chubba even posted a video on TikTok from the field after the 49ers’ come-from-behind win in the NFC title game in which he jokingly told the quarterback, “Anna Frey, going to the Super Bowl.”

Brock Purdy is well aware of the joke.

“I think it’s funny,” Purdy said. “A lot of my teammates sent me the video, and I’m like, ‘Why is everyone sending me this video of this girl?’ They were like, ‘She looks like you.’ So it’s been a funny joke with all of us.”

A less flattering lookalike began circulating online this week. There have been side-by-side pictures of Purdy and Lee Harvey Oswald.

Not surprisingly, Purdy was not enamored with being told Tuesday he looks like the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

“That’s my first time hearing it,” Purdy said as he scrunched his face. “Yeah, I don’t know.”

Full-go for 49ers

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was not required to provide an injury report Tuesday but was optimistic there would be full participation at the team’s practice Wednesday at UNLV.

“I haven’t talked to the trainers yet. I’m expecting it to be pretty positive,” Shanahan said.

That’s noteworthy after tight end George Kittle sustained a toe injury in the NFL title game. It also appears to be good news for defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is battling knee and foot injuries.

