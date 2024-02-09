Chiefs defender raves about Raiders QB: ‘He’s a great leader’

It didn’t take long for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis to see something special in his former college quarterback at Purdue.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

It didn’t take long for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis to see something different in former college teammate Aidan O’Connell.

“Honestly, I realized he was special in spring ball when I first got to Purdue,” Karlaftis said. “I was 17, an early enrollment. He was maybe the third- or fourth-stringer and I was asking people, ‘Who is that guy slinging it?’”

Karlaftis was right. O’Connell worked his way up the depth chart and became the Raiders’ starting quarterback. O’Connell even handed Karlaftis and the Chiefs a defeat in Kansas City on Christmas. Karlaftis, however, has the last laugh on his pal this year. He’s preparing to play a Super Bowl in O’Connell’s home stadium.

The Chiefs’ lackluster effort in their loss to the Raiders was a catalyst for their playoff run. Kansas City hasn’t lost a game since.

“We had to change some stuff after that game and be a lot better,” Karlaftis said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

The Chiefs needed to be patient to find their game. The same can be said for O’Connell. He had to battle just to play in college, but became a fourth-round pick and an NFL starter.

“He was a little frustrated at the time because it was looking like he wasn’t going to play at all and kind of wondering what the next steps were,” Karlaftis said. “But everyone could see he could really play. Fast forward a few months, a couple things happen and he’s a starter. Then he showed out once he was on the field. But it all starts with how great of a guy he is. He was always so good in the locker room, he cares about his teammates, and he’s a great leader.

“He’s one of my closest friends and I love him.”

Early risers

First, it was the soft practice field. The latest distraction for the 49ers came early Thursday when a fire alarm went off at the team’s hotel at Lake Las Vegas.

The wake-up call came at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to players. It lasted for about 20 minutes. Nobody had to leave their room as it was quickly determined to be a false alarm. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the coaching staff was already awake.

“Obviously waking up so early, having a long day, Thursday we get after it and to be in that situation, it was unfortunate,” defensive back Tashaun Gipson said. “I think a lot of people was pissed off about it, rightfully so. But, flush it. I think everybody might need to go to sleep a little earlier tonight, balance it. Everybody will be all right.”

The 49ers already were upset with the NFL for the temporary grass practice fields the league installed at UNLV. The players and coaches have said they’re softer than their liking. Defensive end Nick Bosa said the fire alarm reminded him of the night before the 2023 NFC championship game when there was construction taking place outside the team’s hotel in Philadelphia.

“It was like they were demolishing a bridge right outside of our (hotel),” Bosa said. “So, we haven’t had the best luck. But no excuses.”

Injury report

There was no change to the 49ers injury report Thursday, as tight end George Kittle (toe), defensive end Arik Armstead (knee/foot), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) were all limited in practice.

Left tackle Trent Williams was a full participant after taking his veteran rest day Wednesday.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice left about an hour into practice after being stepped on. He received treatment on the sideline and left the field without a limp. Coach Andy Reid said afterward he was not concerned about Rice’s status moving forward.

Left guard Nick Allegretti worked with the first-team offense ahead of Joe Thuney (pectoral injury) for the third consecutive day. It appears Allegretti will start Sunday against the 49ers.

