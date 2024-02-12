Chiefs edge 49ers in OT in Super Bowl classic in Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs became the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

An announced crowd of 61,629 watched the first Super Bowl ever played in Las Vegas.

Mahomes finished 34 of 46 for 333 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 66 yards on nine carries.

The 49ers got the ball first in overtime and took a 22-19 lead on Jake Moody’s 27-yard field goal.

But Mahomes, who won his third Super Bowl MVP award, drove the Chiefs 75 yards in 13 plays to give them their third championship in five years.

The Chiefs also rallied at the end of regulation, tying the score 19-19 with six seconds left.

Kansas City drove 75 yards for the field goal after Moody kicked a 53-yarder with 1:57 left to give the 49ers a 19-16 lead.

The 49ers scored the first touchdown of the game on a trick play. Quarterback Broke Purdy threw behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who passed across the field to running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey ran untouched 21 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 left in the first half.

McCaffrey finished with 80 yards rushing and 80 yards receiving on eight catches and the one touchdown.

The Chiefs were held to three first-half points, scoring on Butker’s 28-yard field goal with 23 seconds left.

Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter cut the Chiefs’ deficit to 10-6 and set a Super Bowl record for longest field goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

