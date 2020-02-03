70°F
Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs lead 49ers 7-3 after the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 4:34 pm
 

FIRST QUARTER

RECAP: After the Chiefs started the game with a three-and-out, the 49ers used a long drive to get down the field and score a field goal.

But the Chiefs responded with a sustained drive to take a lead before the end of the quarter.

On second-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 44-yard line, Kansas City was flagged for an illegal man downfield. San Francisco elected to decline the penalty to bring up third down, but the Chiefs were able to get a first down with a five-yard run by running back Damien Williams to extend their drive.

The Chiefs had the ball with third-and-11 from San Francisco’s 15-yard line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes elected to scramble and got first-down yardage, but safety Jimmie Ward came up and delivered a hard hit on Mahomes — jarring the ball loose and out of bounds to bring up fourth-and-1.

Kansas City got the first down and then a touchdown with a 1-yard run on an option play by Mahomes, with the star quarterback electing to keep the ball and lower his shoulder to get into the end zone.

KEY PLAY: Chiefs coach Andy Reid came up with a creative play on fourth-and-1 from the 49ers 5-yard line, with the backfield shifting to allow a direct snap to running back Damien Williams. The six-year veteran easily got up the middle for a four-yard gain to extend the drive, nearly getting in the end zone.

KEY PLAYER: QB Patrick Mahomes. He connected on five of his nine passes for 40 yards, but also had two key run plays for 11 yards and a touchdown.

SCORE AT THE END OF THE QUARTER: 7-3, Chiefs

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

