54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

Chiefs party in Raiders locker room after Super Bowl win

Chiefs Locker Room In Full Celebration Mode
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Sta ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach poses with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in ...
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach poses with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inside the Chiefs locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Sta ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Sta ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Sta ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs players dance together in their team's locker room while celebrating their S ...
Kansas City Chiefs players dance together in their team's locker room while celebrating their Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room was lit.

After the team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the players turned the locker room, which usually belongs to the Raiders, into a party where they danced to loud hip-hop while smoking cigars and popping champagne bottles.

“Oh, Vegas gonna roll out the red carpet, you might as well call me Elvis for tonight,” Travis Kelce told reporters.

When the music stopped playing, for some reason, Kelce let it be known he needed it back on. “Music!” he yelled.

Kelce, who sprayed champagne in celebration, also led the team through rousing renditions of “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye!” and “We are the Champions.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also congratulating, and being congratulated by, other Chiefs teammates, coaches, and staff.

He was seen posing for photos with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, with both of them holding up three fingers to signify Kansas City’s three Super Bowl wins since 2020.

Actor Paul Rudd, a Chiefs fan, was also spotted in the locker room.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
2
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
3
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
4
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
5
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘A great Las Vegas Super Bowl’: Fans describe ‘electric’ energy at big game
‘A great Las Vegas Super Bowl’: Fans describe ‘electric’ energy at big game
Fans traveling to Las Vegas for Super Bowl but not actually going to game
Fans traveling to Las Vegas for Super Bowl but not actually going to game
Taylor Swift, Chiefs flight numbers offered on routes to Vegas for Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Chiefs flight numbers offered on routes to Vegas for Super Bowl
Super Bowl Experience: A cheap ‘bucket-list item’ for football fans
Super Bowl Experience: A cheap ‘bucket-list item’ for football fans
Sustained success difficult in NFL, but Chiefs make it look easy
Sustained success difficult in NFL, but Chiefs make it look easy
US sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at Super Bowl
US sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at Super Bowl