Chiefs running back active in Super Bowl 58

Running back Jerick McKinnon has been activated by the Kansas City Chiefs and is available to play in Super Bowl 58 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon makes his entrance for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Chiefs will have running back Jerick McKinnon available on Sunday against the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

McKinnon was placed on the injured reserve list on Dec. 24 with a groin injury and missed the last two games of the regular season along with the Chiefs’ three playoff games.

The Chiefs inactive for Sunday are wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross, running back La’Mical Perine, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive end BJ Thompson and linebacker Darus Harris.

The 49ers inactives are offensive lineman Matt Pryor, quarterback Brandon Allen, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, linebacker Jalen Graham, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, defensive lineman Alex Barret and cornerback Samuel Womack.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.