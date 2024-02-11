54°F
Super Bowl

Chiefs running back active in Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 2:24 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon ...
Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon makes his entrance for Super Bowl LVIII at Alle ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon makes his entrance for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Chiefs will have running back Jerick McKinnon available on Sunday against the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

McKinnon was placed on the injured reserve list on Dec. 24 with a groin injury and missed the last two games of the regular season along with the Chiefs’ three playoff games.

The Chiefs inactive for Sunday are wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross, running back La’Mical Perine, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive end BJ Thompson and linebacker Darus Harris.

The 49ers inactives are offensive lineman Matt Pryor, quarterback Brandon Allen, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, linebacker Jalen Graham, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, defensive lineman Alex Barret and cornerback Samuel Womack.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

