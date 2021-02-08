Chiefs trail Buccaneers after three in Super Bowl
Brady continues to excel, completing 9 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two scores — one to Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown.
Super Bowl quarter by quarter
THIRD
Score: Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
Recap: The Buccaneers gave up a field goal on the Chiefs’ first drive out of halftime, but answered with 10 points of their own to take a commanding lead with 15 minutes to play.
Key play: The Chiefs opened with a field goal and were on the verge of getting the ball right back until Brady hit Leonard Fournette for a 12-yard gain over the middle to keep alive a drive that was ultimately capped by Fournette’s 27-yard touchdown run.
Key stat: Patrick Mahomes went 0-for-2 on third down with an interception in the quarter and was 0-for-7 passing on third down in the game to this point.
Key player: Fournette ran four times for 40 yards and a touchdown, adding a pair of receptions for 27 yards.
— Adam Hill
SECOND
Score: Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6
Recap: The Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs on Kansas City’s 1-yard line, but they forced a punt and scored a touchdown on the next possession to increase their lead. They also held the Chiefs to a field goal, and drove the 70 yards in the final minute for another touchdown.
Key play: The Chiefs appeared to hold the Buccaneers to a 40-yard field goal, but cornerback Antonio Hamilton lined up offsides to give Tampa Bay an automatic first down. Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on the next play.
Key stat: Travis Kelce had four catches for 41 yards, all of which came on the Chiefs’ scoring drive.
Key player: Brady continues to excel, completing 9 of 11 passes for 86 yards and two scores — one to Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown.
FIRST
Score: Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Recap: The Chiefs drove for a field goal on their second drive, but the Buccaneers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.
Key play: Brady completed a 16-yard pass to Antonio Brown to push Tampa Bay into Kansas City’s territory.
Key stat: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed completed 2 of 8 passes for 9 yards. He missed on six consecutive throws after completing his first pass of the game.
Key player: Leonard Fournette carried five times for 29 yards to help spur Tampa Bay’s scoring drive.
— Sam Gordon