Damien Williams played a huge role in Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI — Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was a focal point of the Kansas City offensive attack on Sunday, and he responded with 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, He also had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Damien, I thought, did a great job,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “Damien has put together three games now that have been powerful. When we needed, he just beared down, “

Reid was especially excited about Williams’ effort on the 38-yard run that provided the final points in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers. “That’s an old-school formation, double tights and two backs. It’s nothing but power football.” Reid said. For him to pound it in like that, that was great.”

Williams said he plays with a passion after having to fight and scratch his way for every opportunity.

“Like I said, it’s that chip on my shoulder,” Williams said. “I got into this league undrafted, had to fight my way in, And coming here, the organization told me, ‘we like you, but you’re going to have to work to make this team, Hearing that, and just always hearing the doubt, and then knowing the type of person I am, yeah, that’s why I bring a lot of attitude to this game.”

Tyrann Mathieu is a champion

After the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans essentially let him go, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. Now he is a Super Bowl champion. And this reality hit him hard on Sunday in Miami.

“I think the right word is gratitude,” Mathieu said. “I’m so grateful for the people that have come into my life, for this program, playing under (head coach) Andy Reid, (defensive coordinator Steve Spangnuolo). They give me a sense of confidence and this sense of belief. I’m just happy to be part of this group.”

Fullbacks matter

When Kyle Juszczyk caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter, it was the first touchdown scored by a fullback in the Super Bowl since Mike Alstott in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Honoring Banks

Don Banks, one of the most respected and recognized NFL writers over the past three decades who was hired by the Review-Journal last July to cover the league, was honored with a seat and commemorative Super Bowl LIV game ball. Banks died on Aug. 4 after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio. He as 57.

Proud and humbled my Super Bowl seat is next to such a remembrance. No doubt, a major regret all of us at the Review-Journal will forever hold is not having the privilege & honor of working with Don for years and years. Still a gut punch of major proportions RIP #rjnow #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/Rq4OsDNVSa — Ed Graney (@edgraney) February 2, 2020

More memories

The 49ers and Chiefs honored basketball legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims of last Sunday’s helicopter crash in California before the game by standing on opposite 24-yard lines as a picture with his daughter, GiGi, was shown on the video board, along with the names of the others who perished.

