Eagles’ Brandon Graham celebrates Brady strip-sack in style

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and captain Brandon Graham strip-sacked New England Patriots quarterback late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII to help clinch a 41-33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) runs from Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MINNEAPOLIS — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and his young daughter, Emerson, both celebrated different things Sunday in the same way as they mused with reporters amid a post-Super Bowl glow inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Emerson, adorned in a sequined No. 55 Philadelphia jersey, was at the podium celebrating her second birthday.

And Brandon, well, he had just strip-sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII, and was at the podium celebrating a 41-33 victory.

What a night for the family.

Graham enjoyed the most significant moment of his career alongside his daughter and wife, Carlyne, who accompanied him to his press conference after the game.

His forced fumble late in the fourth quarter all but clinched Philadelphia’s victory, and may live in lore as the most momentous play in franchise history.

Emerson might not know what it all means now.

Her dad is going to ensure she will later.

“I’m going to make sure I get the disc (of the game), the CD, and I’m going to pop it in whenever (Emerson) can understand everything,” Graham said. “I’m going to let her see, like ‘Hey, baby, you was all in here. Look at this. You were all in the interviews. Look at this.’”

Graham recorded 9.5 sacks during the regular season and helped Philadelphia’s No. 4 ranked defensive unit hold the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings to a combined 17 points in its first two playoff games.

But the Falcons and Vikings aren’t the Patriots.

And nobody’s Brady.

He passed for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards, engineered three consecutive touchdown drives in the second half and was poised to lead a fourth — a game-winning drive — until Graham intervened.

“When we needed to make a stop, defense came through,” he said. “No matter how ugly it was, we came out with the win. I’m thankful for the offense.”

The offense is thankful for him, too.

Carlyne, who celebrates her birthday on Monday, was changing Emerson’s diaper in the tunnel when Graham sacked Brady.

She didn’t see the play, but she heard it, and burst into tears before venturing onto the field as the game concluded.

That’s when she finally got to do a little celebrating of her own, alongside Graham, who held Emerson in one hand and the Lombardi Trophy in the other.

“We won the Super Bowl,” Carlyne said. “We were here as a family and we enjoyed this together.”

