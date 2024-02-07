Elon Musk to attend UFC event in Las Vegas this weekend — VIDEO

UFC President Dana White sat down with the Review-Journal at Super Bowl radio row Wednesday to discuss upcoming UFC events, including plans for Elon Musk to attend a live show.

UFC President Dana White spoke with the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC President Dana White said he will enjoy Super Bowl 58 from the comforts of his own home.

Well, most of the game.

“I have to run in at the end of the first quarter and film something and then go back to my house,” White told the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. “You got to do what you got to do. I have a box over (at Allegiant Stadium), and I’m not going near that place on Sunday.”

White is taking in the Super Bowl festivities this week and enjoying all of the activities and people the event is bringing to town.

One famous visitor even plans to use the occasion to take in a UFC event at the Apex, which is not open to the general public.

“The people that are in town that are going to these events are — Elon Musk is coming to the fights on Saturday, you know what I mean?” White said of the Tesla CEO.

Musk has teased a potential mixed martial arts bout against Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, but that won’t be the much-anticipated main event of UFC 300.

That will be announced soon, though. White said he is putting the final touches on that event, set for T-Mobile Arena on April 13.

“I want to deliver the best card that’s ever been built,” White said of UFC 300. “If you look at every fight on the card right now, it could be a main event.”

Also on White’s radar: Planning a UFC event at The Sphere on Sept. 14 during Mexican Independence Day weekend. White said the event, which would be the first sporting event at The Sphere, is a can’t miss.

“Wait (until) you see what we do at The Sphere,” White said. “I am going to put on the greatest live sporting event anyone has ever seen. If you are Mexican — it’s for Mexican Independence Day — you have to be at this event live.”

White, who’s lived in Las Vegas since the 1970s, talked more about UFC and the rise of Las Vegas as a sports city in the video above.

