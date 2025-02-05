Ex-Gorman star relishes rookie season with Super Bowl-bound Chiefs

Former Bishop Gorman High star Jaden Hicks has been a key member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary and will cap his rookie season playing in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) moves into defensive position during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) reacts to a missed field goal attempt by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

NEW ORLEANS — Any disappointment Jaden Hicks might have experienced after falling to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft was quickly mitigated by the realization he was joining one of the league’s elite teams.

Now the former Bishop Gorman High star will cap an impressive rookie season by taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been an absolute blessing,” the backup safety from Washington State said Monday during Opening Night at Caesars Superdome. “Being around this group and this organization has been so helpful to my process and my growth. I couldn’t have asked for any better situation to step into. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Key player in secondary

It has been a magical ride for Hicks, but he hasn’t exactly been a passenger for the Chiefs, who are attempting to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Hicks played in 17 games and was in on 31 percent of the defensive snaps, finishing the year ranked 34th among 170 safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. He was particularly good in pass coverage, finishing with three interceptions and allowing just a 59.2 passer rating when targeted.

His involvement has increased in the postseason. Hicks has played at least 68 percent of the snaps in the Chiefs’ first two playoff games. It’s no mistake that in one of the most replayed moments of the postseason, when the Buffalo Bills wilted under the pressure of a fourth-down blitz, Hicks was in the center of the action.

Coaches have raved about Hicks and rewarded him with more responsibility, but he credits them for getting him prepared for such important moments.

“The development plan they’ve had for me and the game plans and the way they use me have been very special,” he said.

It has been a promising rookie season that the Chiefs needed at a time when they are trying to find productive young talent at affordable costs to remain cap compliant.

“He’s a really good player with great instincts,” coach Andy Reid said. “He’s physical, has good size and can cover. He was that way in college, and it’s just transferred right over.”

Popular with teammates

His teammates have taken notice.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie’s face lit up on the podium when he was asked about Hicks.

“I love that man,” McDuffie said. “Quiet demeanor. Somebody who just loves football and wakes up each and every day thinking about what he can do to make the team better. His development through the year has been huge for our defense.”

McDuffie formed an immediate bond with Hicks, but veteran safety Justin Reid has been his biggest influence.

“He has been so instrumental to my success,” Hicks said. “Playing the position like he does, he has helped me tremendously and is such a good leader. It’s been awesome being able to learn from him and play with him.”

Justin Reid, set to become an unrestricted free agent, has high hopes for his protege even if his emergence gives the Chiefs less of a sense of urgency to retain Reid.

“The physicality and toughness really stand out,” Justin Reid said. “He has a really fast trigger as far as when he sees something, he just goes. You love to see that in a young player. Then he has all the tools to play man, play zone, whatever you need.”

Credits Las Vegas for his growth

Hicks hopes he can show that big-play ability on the world’s biggest stage Sunday. His Super Bowl memories date to 2008 and the David Tyree “Helmet Catch” that helped the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots to end their quest for an undefeated season.

Hicks comes from an athletic family and credits his hometown of Las Vegas, including his time in the dominant Gorman program, with helping him build a foundation for success as a person and professional.

“There’s a lot of really good people in Vegas,” he said. “I learned how to build connections, build friendships and relationships with people. You never know what they can help you with one day or who you may be able to help. There are just so many people that helped me on my journey. I wouldn’t trade it for anywhere else.”

It has all led Hicks to this point, days from playing in the Super Bowl as a rookie.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Up next

Who: Chiefs vs. Eagles

What: Super Bowl 59

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

TV: Fox

Line: Chiefs -1½; total 49