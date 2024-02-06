Fans from all 50 states buying Super Bowl tickets, StubHub says

Las Vegas’ Super Bowl is tracking to draw fans from all over the world, with ticket buyers on secondary market place StubHub coming from all 50 states and 16 countries.

Fans, guests and media members fill the stands and field as Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches take questions during the Super Bowl Opening Night celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The strong demand for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium made it the best-selling Super Bowl on StubHub since 2020.

The average StubHub purchase price per ticket to the big game on Sunday was $8,800. More than 50 percent of tickets sold to the game were purchased between Jan. 29 and Monday, according to StubHub.

Fans of the 49ers account for the most tickets purchased, based on state ticket buying data, with 40 percent of tickets purchased by Californians. Those Niner faithful purchased more tickets than Chiefs fans by a margin of 21-2, according to StubHub.

The cheapest available ticket sits at $5,300, a 20 percent decrease from peak pricing that was seen in the day following the AFC and NFC conference championship games.

“With the game less than a week away, we’re tracking extraordinary demand for the first Las Vegas Super Bowl,” Adam Budelli, StubHub spokesperson said in a statement. “Sales for this rematch have already exceeded final sales of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and every Super Bowl that’s followed.”

Those looking to buy tickets to Sunday’s Super Bowl on the secondary market should consider these tips when looking to make such an expensive purchase.

— Do not pay for a ticket in cash or buy from someone off the street, as that presents issues if a ticket turns out to be counterfeit. StubHub recommends using a reputable ticket service with an order guarantee and a customer service department.

— Going to the game solo could present cheaper ticket options, as opposed to buying in groups. Searching for single tickets may yield better prices than searching for group tickets

— Once a ticket is secured, do not post barcodes on social media to avoid a scammer from copying the ticket.

