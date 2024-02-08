Against all odds, Las Vegas finally lands a Super Bowl

Peter O’Reilly is an NFL executive vice president for club business, league events and international. He has been with the league since 2005. He has seen his share of Super Bowls and then some.

He knows a lot about creating lifelong memories for different cities.

He’s also intimately involved with bringing Super Bowl 58 — which matches the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers — to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“Obviously, there has always been the element of (major events in Las Vegas), but now it’s on a different scale,” O’Reilly said. “In one respect, it makes it that much more natural the Super Bowl would come. On the other, it adds to the confidence we have in our partners in Las Vegas to put on a major event like the Super Bowl and the complexities of it.

“To make sure we do it at a really high level, and it delivers to fans coming into Las Vegas from around the world and those in the local and regional communities.”

There was a day when the idea of a Super Bowl and Las Vegas mixing as one seemed as far-fetched as Jerry Jones not having a say in all things Dallas Cowboys.

There was a line drawn in the proverbial sand when it came to sports gaming and the NFL.

But such differences have been relaxed in the past several years. O’Reilly believes this is the time. The perfect moment.