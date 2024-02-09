Fans traveling to Las Vegas for Super Bowl but not actually going to game

Fans are coming to Las Vegas to take in the Super Bowl excitement but not the big game. “It’s kind of ridiculous,” one fan said of ticket prices.

Arkansas couple Craig and Peggy Noble wear their Kansas City Chiefs jerseys at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Donnel and Michelle Woods, two San Francisco 49ers fans who live in Kansas City, Missouri, traveled to Las Vegas for Super Bowl week. The couple is seen at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice speaks to reporters at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Arkansas couple Craig and Peggy Noble wear their Kansas City Chiefs jerseys at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Las Vegas resident Michael Tenby wears his Kansas City Chiefs jacket at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Miguel Castellanos, also known as "Super Cowboy," is a Dallas Cowboys superfan who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas. Castellanos, 41, is seen here in the Super Bowl media center at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Ashley Lamb, 36, who works at the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, Ohio, demonstrates how she sews a football during the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Ashley Lamb, 36, who works at the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, Ohio, demonstrates how she sews a football during the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A Wilson football commemorates the first Las Vegas Super Bowl. The football was for sale at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Sophia Angel, 20, of San Francisco, wears her 49ers jersey at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Because she literally had a hand in its creation, Ashley Lamb will be cheering for the ball during this Super Bowl.

Lamb, 36, works at the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, Ohio, where she sews the footballs that are made for the NFL, including the pigskins that will be used in Sunday’s game at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

In total, 228 footballs were made for Super Bowl 58, said Wilson Football Factory plant manager Andy Wentling, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers each getting 114 footballs. Broken down, that’s six balls designated for the kickers, another 54 balls for practices, and 54 balls for the game.

“I have to root for the ball,” said Lamb, who has worked at the Wilson plant for about 12 years.

Lamb was part of the Wilson ball-making display at the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience, which was open for the second of four days at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday.

Described by the NFL as its “football theme park,” the fan-friendly event combines displays of pro football past and and present with interactive games, autograph signing sessions and more.

While tickets were $25 on Wednesday, admission was $50 on Thursday and will also be $50 on Friday and Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free.

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice appeared on a stage where he showed off the Vince Lombardi Trophy to loud cheers of “Jerry!, Jerry!” from the many 49ers fans who are in Las Vegas this week.

On Thursday, fans at the event continued to echo what many said the day before: that the fan events happening in the lead-up to Sunday are a way to experience the atmosphere of the Super Bowl without having to pay thousands to go to the game.

Many of them have even traveled to Las Vegas specifically for that Super Bowl atmosphere. But they aren’t actually going to the big game.

Ticket prices are astronomical. As of Thursday night, the price for a single ticket for the Super Bowl was over $6,900, according to Ticketmaster’s website. The price was slightly lower for two tickets, with each costing over $6,400.

The best available seats? Two tickets for $48,000 each, according to Ticketmaster’s website Thursday. Or a single ticket for over $27,000.

‘It’s kind of ridiculous’

Sophia Angel, 20, of San Francisco, traveled to Las Vegas on Wednesday and will be here until Monday. She won’t be going to the game.

“I just feel like it’s kind of ridiculous,” Angel said of ticket prices. Angel said regular people have been priced out of the Super Bowl, and the event now seems “a lot more corporate than anything else.”

Still, she’s been enjoying events in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week, like the Super Bowl Experience.

“It’s an awesome experience,” Angel said. “We don’t have the money to go into the game, but we still have this.”

Peggy and Craig Noble, who live in northwest Arkansas, are 38-year Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders. Despite the many regular season games they’ve been to, they’ve never been to a Super Bowl.

Instead, the couple likes to travel to the city where the Super Bowl is taking place to just take in everything surrounding the game.

“We’ve never been to a (Super Bowl),” Craig Noble said, adding that in recent years they’ve also traveled to Phoenix and Miami. “We just come to explore the areas and get the experience. It’s great.”

Peggy Noble said they’ve also been hearing from some local Raiders fans while in Vegas.

“We’ve had Raiders fans already tell us today that they’re coming for us next year,” she said.

‘There’s a lot to do’

Other football fans described the overall vibes in Las Vegas this week.

Maxie Jayme, a Las Vegas resident who is originally from San Francisco, noted the “wild” atmosphere: “It feels really big,” she said.

Miguel Castellanos, 41, is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and podcaster known as “Super Cowboy.”

“It’s pretty crazy,” Castellanos said. “You know, to have a Super Bowl here for the first time, they’ve done it right. There’s a lot to do.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.