Foles leads Eagles to first Super Bowl victory, 41-33

Nick Foles threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz late in the fourth quarter, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the defending champion New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) dives into the end zone over New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) for a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumbles after being stripped by Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham in the fourth quarter at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) cannot catch a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble by New England Patriots' Tom Brady, sitting, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, is stopped after catching a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30), runs the ball, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) carries the ball, as New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) makes the tackle, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17), makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17), falls to the end zone as he makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod Jr. during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots' Brandin Cooks, left, is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots' James White, left, runs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) grabs a ball for an interception after Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17), misses a catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by James White during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots' James White runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) is tackled by New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, top, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his touchdown catch with Nate Sudfeld (7) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott kicks an extra point against the New England Patriots during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles' Trey Burton, left, throws a touchdown pass to Nick Foles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30), right, runs against New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Doug Pederson, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) misses a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) and defensive back Corey Graham (24), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) runs from Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a catch over Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (24), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates a touchdown reception with fullback James Develin (46), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New England Patriots' Chris Hogan, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New England Patriots' Chris Hogan catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (24) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots' Marquis Flowers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (41), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) dances as he celebrates a touchdown reception, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, top, catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham, center, strips the ball from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, left, celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles’ flight from last to first ended up with a Lombardi Trophy.

In a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady, the backup quarterback led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go Sunday night. Then a defense that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.

Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot’s 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.

Then Brady got his team to midfield before his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia (16-3), which went from 7-9 last season to its first NFL crown since 1960.

Foles orchestrated it with the kind of drive NFL MVP Brady, a five-time champion, is known for. It covered 75 yards on 14 plays, and had to survive a video replay because Ertz had the ball pop into the air as he crossed the goal line.

The touchdown stood — and so did thousands of green-clad Eagles fans who weren’t going to mind the frigid conditions outside US Bank Stadium once they headed out to celebrate.

The Patriots (15-4) seemed ready to take their sixth championship with Brady and coach Bill Belichick in eight Super Bowls. Brady threw for a game-record 505 yards and three TDs, hitting Rob Gronkowski for 4 yards. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point gave New England its first lead, 33-32.

Then Foles made them forget Carson Wentz — and least for now — with the gutsiest drive of his life.