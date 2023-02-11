62°F
Super Bowl

Former UNLV assistant making history in Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles players stretch during an NFL football Super Bowl team practice, Friday, Fe ...
Philadelphia Eagles players stretch during an NFL football Super Bowl team practice, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen isn’t the only Super Bowl LVII participant with ties to UNLV.

Former Rebels strength and conditioning assistant Autumn Lockwood is also on the Eagles’ coaching staff, serving as an assistant performance coach, and she will become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl on Sunday.

Lockwood was on UNLV’s staff in 2017-18, when her father, David, coached the Rebels’ defensive backs.

She also worked in strength and conditioning roles at the University of Houston, the University of Arizona and with the Atlanta Falcons.

Lockwood will become the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl, joining Katie Sowers (49ers), Lori Locust (Buccaneers) and Maral Javadifar (Buccaneers).

The Eagles declined to make Lockwood available for comment, but Ted Rath, Philadelphia’s vice president of player performance, praised her talents.

“Her positive attitude is infectious,” Rath told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “She comes to work with literally the best attitude I’ve ever been around.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

