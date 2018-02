At a news conference Monday following Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, the Atlanta mayor and executive director of the Atlanta Sports Council officially took over the reins as the host committee for Super Bowl LIII.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, signifies the changing of Super Bowl host cities by handing the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, center, a Super Bowl LIII football as Atlanta Sports Council executive director Dan Corso looks on at the Mall of America in Blommington, Minn., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Super Bowl LIII in 2019 will take place in Atlanta.

At a news conference Monday following Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, the host committee and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell officially handed over the reins to Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms and executive director of the Atlanta Sports Council Dan Corso.

