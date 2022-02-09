Goodell: NFL cooperated with Las Vegas police on Kamara incident

The NFL security team was contacted by police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin Kamara after the game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Roger Goodell said the NFL cooperated with Las Vegas police on Sunday when the league allowed New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to play in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

“Our security team was contacted by police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game,” Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl news conference at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. “Our security team did what it was asked to do.”

Kamara was a suspect in the assault of a man outside a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was taken into custody after catching four passes for 23 yards in the NFC’s 41-35 loss to the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

Goodell further indicated the league doesn’t believe Las Vegas is a problem despite several arrests in the league’s newest market this season.