After taking home a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles were presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Eagles QB Nick Foles says without failure, he might not have succeeded. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

After taking home a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles were presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Coach Pederson discusses how surreal the victory was for him and the team, while Foles says not fearing failure helped lead him to success.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.