Grading Bengals’ loss to Rams

The Bengals didn’t commit any turnovers, but their subpar offensive line was terrible again, allowing six second-half sacks in a Super Bowl loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

How the Bengals performed in a 23-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI:

Offense: C

The Bengals played a clean, balanced game and didn’t commit any turnovers. But their subpar offensive line was terrible again, allowing six second-half sacks when a couple of first downs late in the game probably would have propelled them to victory.

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and a score, and wide receiver Tee Higgins had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns — one from Burrow and one from running back Joe Mixon.

But Cincinnati was 3 0f 14 on third down and will lament the issues up front that they surely will address during the offseason.

Defense: B+

Can’t play much better in a losing effort.

The Bengals intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and secured stops on three consecutive possessions in the second half while holding Los Angeles ball carriers to 43 yards on 23 carries. But they finally cracked on their final real defensive possession, as their offense punted on four consecutive possessions.

Very good.

Just not good enough.

Special Teams: B

Kicker Evan McPherson had a perfect day, converting both his field goals and extra points. Punter Ken Huber did not pin Los Angeles inside its 20 on any of his six punts.

Coaching: C

Zac Taylor and his staff could not find an answer in the second half for the Rams’ pressure and endured three consecutive three-and-outs when a touchdown could have secured a victory.

And still, the Bengals had a second-and-1 on their final possession near midfield.

They wouldn’t gain another yard, with Taylor dialing up a deep shot on second down and a run with backup running back Semaje Perine on third down. Burrow was swarmed by Rams tackle Aaron Donald on fourth down, and the Bengals watched the Rams celebrate from their sideline.

Let’s be clear: Taylor was incredible this season and seems to be a rising star just three years into his head coaching career. But that final drive Sunday gives him plenty to ponder as the Bengals begin their offseason.

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal