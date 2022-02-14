58°F
Grading Rams’ Super Bowl win over Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2022 - 8:16 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) embraces Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McV ...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) embraces Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

How the Rams performed in a 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI:

Offense: B+

A perfect ending to an imperfect performance. The running game was useless (23 attempts, 43 yards) and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions. But he was flawless on the final drive and that’s all that really matters on Super Bowl Sunday.

With the game on the line, Stafford capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive with a picturesque back-shoulder fade to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, the All-Pro wideout who finished with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow receiver Odell Beckham added two catches for 52 yards and a score before departing with a knee injury.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and also had a compelling case for Super Bowl MVP.

Defense: A

So did Aaron Donald.

The perennial All-Pro defensive tackle solidified his legacy as one of the best players in NFL history, recording a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss — including one on the Bengals’ penultimate play from scrimmage — and a key pressure on their final play that forced an incompletion.

Veteran linebacker Von Miller recorded two more sacks, helping the Rams finish with seven and limit Cincinnati to 3-of-14 on third-down conversion attempts.

Special Teams: C

A botched extra point could have been costly, but Stafford, Kupp and Donald ensured it wasn’t with their heroics down the stretch. Kicker Matt Gay made his only field goal and all three extra points he actually attempted. Two of Johnny Hekker’s six punts landed within the 20.

Coaching: A+

Have a day, Sean McVay.

The 36-year-old coaching wunderkind dialed up the jet sweep on a crucial fourth-and-1 during the game-winning drive, and Kupp rewarded his aggression by gaining seven yards en route to his game-winning score. McVay’s aggression on that play reflected the Rams’ aggressive approach to team building: trade for Stafford, trade for Miller, trade for Jalen Ramsey, sign Beckham.

Aggression works in 2022.

— Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review-Journal

