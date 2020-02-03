62°F
Super Bowl LIV

Grading the 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 8:33 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2020 - 8:40 pm

How the team performed in a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs.

Offense: D

For the most part, the 49ers played it straight. They were more conservative than not, perhaps the correct strategy when playing with a second-half lead and one of best defensive lines in NFL history on their side. But when the Chiefs made their run and had climbed within 20-17 with under seven minutes remaining, San Francisco couldn’t answer. The 49ers, who were held 12 points under their playoff average, went three-and-out. Kansas City answered with a go-ahead score. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for one score and two interceptions, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel set a Super Bowl record for wide receivers with 53 rushing yards.

Defense: C

Had we graded this after three quarters, it would have been an A-plus and them some. But you can’t give up 21 fourth-quarter points and be anything but average or worse over 60 minutes. The league’s best front sacked Patrick Mahomes four times and rookie end Nick Bosa (five tackles, sack, quarterback hurry, forced fumble, pass defended) was well on his way to a Super Bowl MVP award, but then things fell terribly apart. The 49ers allowed 397 yards while Kansas City succeeded on 6-of-14 third downs and 2-of-3 on fourth down. When asked afterward about his thoughts, Bosa offered, simply, “Pissed.”

Special teams: B-plus

Robbie Gould was 2-for-2 on field goals, converting from 38 and 42 yards. Richie James Jr. muffed one punt but recovered. He averaged just 15.3 yards on four kickoff returns.

Coaching: F

There is no other way to grade Kyle Shanahan. His clock management was questionable and bizarre throughout and his team held a 20-10 advantage and had the ball with 9:01 remaining. And he blew it all, losing by 11. Shanahan was terrific all season, arguably the best play-caller in football, bringing a 4-12 team to a season’s final game. But all that matters in this one is which side wins.

— ED GRANEY

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts (23) celebrates his team's victory over the San ...
Las Vegas sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl LIV
By / RJ

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment each reported a multimillion-dollar win on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

 
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira dazzle during exuberant halftime show
By David Bauder The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

A message appears on stage warning concertgoers of extreme weather at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Supe ...
Rainstorm creates problems for pre-Super Bowl festivities
By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.