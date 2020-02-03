Grading the 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, left, intercepts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

How the team performed in a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs.

Offense: D

For the most part, the 49ers played it straight. They were more conservative than not, perhaps the correct strategy when playing with a second-half lead and one of best defensive lines in NFL history on their side. But when the Chiefs made their run and had climbed within 20-17 with under seven minutes remaining, San Francisco couldn’t answer. The 49ers, who were held 12 points under their playoff average, went three-and-out. Kansas City answered with a go-ahead score. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for one score and two interceptions, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel set a Super Bowl record for wide receivers with 53 rushing yards.

Defense: C

Had we graded this after three quarters, it would have been an A-plus and them some. But you can’t give up 21 fourth-quarter points and be anything but average or worse over 60 minutes. The league’s best front sacked Patrick Mahomes four times and rookie end Nick Bosa (five tackles, sack, quarterback hurry, forced fumble, pass defended) was well on his way to a Super Bowl MVP award, but then things fell terribly apart. The 49ers allowed 397 yards while Kansas City succeeded on 6-of-14 third downs and 2-of-3 on fourth down. When asked afterward about his thoughts, Bosa offered, simply, “Pissed.”

Special teams: B-plus

Robbie Gould was 2-for-2 on field goals, converting from 38 and 42 yards. Richie James Jr. muffed one punt but recovered. He averaged just 15.3 yards on four kickoff returns.

Coaching: F

There is no other way to grade Kyle Shanahan. His clock management was questionable and bizarre throughout and his team held a 20-10 advantage and had the ball with 9:01 remaining. And he blew it all, losing by 11. Shanahan was terrific all season, arguably the best play-caller in football, bringing a 4-12 team to a season’s final game. But all that matters in this one is which side wins.

— ED GRANEY