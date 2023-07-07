Here are the best 5 cities to serve as Super Bowl hosts

It’s time to narrow the rotation of Super Bowl host cities. Guess which city should be the first option?

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The traveling circus that is the Super Bowl will roll into Las Vegas for the first time in 2024. It’s a natural fit.

The Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle on the planet, and Las Vegas is the best there is at hosting massive events.

It should probably be a permanent relationship with the game just moving to Allegiant Stadium on a yearly basis.

But there is far too much money to be made for the NFL by moving it around, and there are some cities deserving of being in the rotation.

But maybe the pool of candidates should be narrowed to make sure the best cities get the game more often. Limit the rotation to these places, which have set themselves apart from the rest.

Here is a look at the best cities to host the Super Bowl:

5. Los Angeles: It’s not an ideal layout because of the spread-out nature of the city and the brutal traffic on most days, but SoFi Stadium was an absolute game-changer.

It’s far too impressive a facility to not be part of the rotation.

Even though the venue is located a bit outside of town, a trait that eliminated places like Phoenix and Dallas from consideration in these rankings, the positives far outweigh the logistical issues.

4. Atlanta: Great February weather and a great stadium are a good place to start for any host city.

But the unofficial capital of the South also has the benefit of having much of the infrastructure so centrally located that much of it is walkable.

There is plenty to do right downtown and the stadium is outstanding.

Competition for Atlanta is on the horizon, however. The new stadium for the Titans should allow Nashville to displace Atlanta as the top choice in the region to host a Super Bowl.

3. Miami: It’s another place that doesn’t have an ideal setup in terms of proximity between the stadium and the tourist areas, but it’s Miami.

It’s a great place to travel during the winter, with beaches during the day and a party scene that goes all night.

Miami and Los Angeles are both good enough despite their flaws to land on the list ahead of a place like Indianapolis that is almost perfectly designed as an event city. It just happens to be in a less ideal part of the country.

2. New Orleans: Let’s be honest here. The other cities are just on the list to round it out as the top two choices are far and away the best options.

The food and the parties are fantastic, but that goes without saying. New Orleans, like the top city in these rankings, was built for major events.

There are plenty of hotel rooms and enough infrastructure in place because pretty much every weekend is like a Super Bowl coming to town.

1. Las Vegas: Come on. This is the ultimate no-brainer.

Every event should be in Las Vegas every year. It has the best hotels, the best restaurants, the best parties and the most convenience.

It now also has one of the best stadiums.

The only possible negative to a regular spot in the rotation as Super Bowl host is that Las Vegas really doesn’t need it. More people come to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend when the city isn’t hosting the game than go to the actual host city anyway.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.