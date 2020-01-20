Here’s where to watch Super Bowl LIV in the Las Vegas Valley
Looking for somewhere to watch the big game next month? Here is a list of places hosting watch parties for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.
This list will continue to be updated.
The Strip
Beer and Bets*
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-761-7614
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $60.
Beer Park
When: 2 p.m.
Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-444-4500
Info: Endless food packages available for up to eight guests starting at $125.
Bouchon’s
When: 3 p.m.
Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-414-6200
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $200/person.
Brooklyn Bowl
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-862-2695
Info: General admission all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet starting at $89/person. Packages including bowling start at $500.
Cabo Wabo Cantina
When: 2 p.m.
Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-385-2226
Info: All-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for $200/person.
Carmine’s
When: 1 p.m.
Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-473-9700
Info: Buffet available for $100/person. Buffet with open bar starting at $170/person.
CASBAR Lounge*
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-761-7000
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $100.
Club 101*
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-761-7000
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $150.
Gilley’s
When: 12 p.m.
Address: 3300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-894-7111
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $150 featuring barbeque and football favorites like hot dogs, buffao wings,
Golden Circle Sports Bar
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 3300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-894-7111
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $150
House of Blues*
Info: 2 p.m.
Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Phone: 702-632-7600
Info: All-you-can-eat-and-drink packages starting at $60.
HyperX Esports Arena
When: 2 p.m.
Address: 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119
Phone: 702-723-2355
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $50
OYO Hotel and Casino
Info: 2 p.m.
Address: 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-736-9000
Info: All-you-can-eat-or-drink starting at $119
Paradise Lounge*
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-761-7000
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $150.
Robert Irvine’s Public House
When: 1 p.m.
Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-739-2307
Info: All-inclusive packages including an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for $130/person.
Sak Rok
When: 2 p.m.
Address: 3786 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-706-3022
Info: Buffet-style tailgate menu with a $100 bar credit and luxury lounge seating for $200. General admission seating is first come, first served with the buffet menu for $75.
Trago Lounge
When: 1 p.m.
Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-739-2222
Info: Packages include all beer and select wines, liqour and soft drinks and a delicious buffet menu starting at $150.
TREVI Italian Restaurant
When: 3 p.m.
Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-735-4663
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $140/person, and an open bar. Buffet and bar packages must be pre-purchased.
Virgil’s Real Barbecue
When: 1 p.m.
Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-389-7400
Info: All-you-can-eat buffet wuth open bar for $175/person.
Downtown
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center*
When: 11:30 a.m.
Address: 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-388-2101
Info: Free to enter, but guests can reserve the private, 20-person Ultimate Man Cave starting at $4,000 or premium tables starting at $60/person food or beverage minimum.
Plaza Hotel*
When: 12 p.m.
Address: 1 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-386-2110
Info: Tickets between $100-$125
The D Las Vegas*
When: 11 a.m.
Address: 301 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-388-2400
Info: Free to enter, but guests can reserve their own VIP party for up to 15 people which includes unlimited food for $3,000 and $200/additional person up to 25 people. Game Day packages will also be available for $175/person.
Central
Hofbrauhaus
When: 11 a.m.
Address: 4510 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Phone: 702-853-2337
Info: Big Game Package: All-you-can-eat, open bar party package for $165 Doors open at 11 a.m.; Big Game Package: 2:30 p.m. through end of game.
The Sand Dollar Lounge
When: 1:30 p.m.
Address: 3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Phone: 702-485-5401
Info: All-you-can-eat barbecue starting at $65/person and a live auction.
Summerlin
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant
When: 3:30 p.m.
Address: 11020 Lavender Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Phone: 702-982-0111
Info: Guests can enjoy discounted food and drinnks and half-priced tequila shots after 3 p.m.
South Valley
Southpoint*
When: 10:30 a.m.
Address: 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Phone: 866-791-7626
Info: Five different watch parties with no admission fee. The Southpoint will offer food and drink specials, on-site wager stations, and more.
Multiple Locations
PT’s Tavern
When: 3 p.m.
Address: All 64 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley
Info: Game day food and beverage options, including food packages starting at $40.
*Guests must be 21 or older.