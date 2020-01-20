60°F
Super Bowl

Here’s where to watch Super Bowl LIV in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 9:50 am
 

Looking for somewhere to watch the big game next month? Here is a list of places hosting watch parties for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.

This list will continue to be updated.

The Strip

Beer and Bets*

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-761-7614

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $60.

Beer Park

When: 2 p.m.

Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-444-4500

Info: Endless food packages available for up to eight guests starting at $125.

Bouchon’s

When: 3 p.m.

Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-414-6200

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $200/person.

Brooklyn Bowl

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-862-2695

Info: General admission all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet starting at $89/person. Packages including bowling start at $500.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

When: 2 p.m.

Address: 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-385-2226

Info: All-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for $200/person.

Carmine’s

When: 1 p.m.

Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-473-9700

Info: Buffet available for $100/person. Buffet with open bar starting at $170/person.

CASBAR Lounge*

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-761-7000

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $100.

Club 101*

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-761-7000

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $150.

Gilley’s

When: 12 p.m.

Address: 3300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-894-7111

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $150 featuring barbeque and football favorites like hot dogs, buffao wings,

Golden Circle Sports Bar

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 3300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-894-7111

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $150

House of Blues*

Info: 2 p.m.

Address: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-632-7600

Info: All-you-can-eat-and-drink packages starting at $60.

HyperX Esports Arena

When: 2 p.m.

Address: 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-723-2355

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet for $50

OYO Hotel and Casino

Info: 2 p.m.

Address: 115 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-736-9000

Info: All-you-can-eat-or-drink starting at $119

Paradise Lounge*

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-761-7000

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $150.

Robert Irvine’s Public House

When: 1 p.m.

Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-739-2307

Info: All-inclusive packages including an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for $130/person.

Sak Rok

When: 2 p.m.

Address: 3786 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-706-3022

Info: Buffet-style tailgate menu with a $100 bar credit and luxury lounge seating for $200. General admission seating is first come, first served with the buffet menu for $75.

Trago Lounge

When: 1 p.m.

Address: 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-739-2222

Info: Packages include all beer and select wines, liqour and soft drinks and a delicious buffet menu starting at $150.

TREVI Italian Restaurant

When: 3 p.m.

Address: 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-735-4663

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet starting at $140/person, and an open bar. Buffet and bar packages must be pre-purchased.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

When: 1 p.m.

Address: 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-389-7400

Info: All-you-can-eat buffet wuth open bar for $175/person.

Downtown

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center*

When: 11:30 a.m.

Address: 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-388-2101

Info: Free to enter, but guests can reserve the private, 20-person Ultimate Man Cave starting at $4,000 or premium tables starting at $60/person food or beverage minimum.

Plaza Hotel*

When: 12 p.m.

Address: 1 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-386-2110

Info: Tickets between $100-$125

The D Las Vegas*

When: 11 a.m.

Address: 301 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-388-2400

Info: Free to enter, but guests can reserve their own VIP party for up to 15 people which includes unlimited food for $3,000 and $200/additional person up to 25 people. Game Day packages will also be available for $175/person.

Central

Hofbrauhaus

When: 11 a.m.

Address: 4510 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Phone: 702-853-2337

Info: Big Game Package: All-you-can-eat, open bar party package for $165 Doors open at 11 a.m.; Big Game Package: 2:30 p.m. through end of game.

The Sand Dollar Lounge

When: 1:30 p.m.

Address: 3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Phone: 702-485-5401

Info: All-you-can-eat barbecue starting at $65/person and a live auction.

Summerlin

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

When: 3:30 p.m.

Address: 11020 Lavender Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Phone: 702-982-0111

Info: Guests can enjoy discounted food and drinnks and half-priced tequila shots after 3 p.m.

South Valley

Southpoint*

When: 10:30 a.m.

Address: 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Phone: 866-791-7626

Info: Five different watch parties with no admission fee. The Southpoint will offer food and drink specials, on-site wager stations, and more.

Multiple Locations

PT’s Tavern

When: 3 p.m.

Address: All 64 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley

Info: Game day food and beverage options, including food packages starting at $40.

*Guests must be 21 or older.

