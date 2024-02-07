47°F
Super Bowl

How many Super Bowls could Las Vegas host by 2040? — VIDEO

Sam Joffray on Super Bowl in Las Vegas and the future
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 7:31 pm
 

The Super Bowl taking place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium is the culmination of years of planning.

The process might be starting all over again soon.

Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Sam Joffray was told a casino executive set the total on the number of Super Bowls in Las Vegas by 2040 at 3.5.

“It’s a good line,” Joffray said during an appearance with the Review-Journal at radio row on Tuesday. “But if you’re including this week, I think it goes over.”

Joffray said the event will be analyzed as soon as the site breakdowns begin Monday.

So far, the feedback has been positive. The NFL could decide to return sooner than expected if it remains that way.

“On Monday, we need everybody saying, ‘That was awesome. How fast can a Super Bowl come back to Vegas?’” Joffray said. “We need the NFL saying it and we also need Vegas as a community saying it. Everyone from the businesses to the residents to the non-profits we’ve been helping out, you name it, we want the locals saying we want it back. We don’t want to be in a scenario that isn’t a win-win for both sides of the equation.”

Joffray discussed how soon the Super Bowl could return and provided an update of how the week has gone for the host committee during a wide-ranging interview that can be heard above.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

